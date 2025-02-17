Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Grows By 18.9%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Price Performance

NWS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 721,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that News will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in News by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,345,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 986,781 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,649,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 627,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 295,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of News by 101.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

