Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Decreases By 33.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NANX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

