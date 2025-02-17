Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Decreases By 33.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NANX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.28.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
