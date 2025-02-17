Short Interest in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Grows By 21.3%

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NETD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.96. 96,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,884. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

