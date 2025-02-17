Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Expands By 25.0%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitie Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MITFY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. 4,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Mitie Group has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $6.68.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

