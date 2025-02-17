Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreases By 27.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,388. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

