Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Drops By 32.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

