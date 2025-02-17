Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Increases By 17.4%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 877,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $549,605.10. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,870.72. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,991 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 332,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,738. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.