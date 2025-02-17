Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Increases By 6.9%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KATITAS Stock Performance

Shares of KTITF opened at C$10.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.67. KATITAS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67.

KATITAS Company Profile

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

