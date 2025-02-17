Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rises By 6.4%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Kaltura has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $390.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,217,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 215.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaltura by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 356,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kaltura by 280.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118,718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kaltura from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

See Also

