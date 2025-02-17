Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increases By 18.6%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 753,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.01. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

