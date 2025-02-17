Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Declines By 20.3%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 213,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Monday. 59,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

