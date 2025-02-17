Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Increases By 28.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of IZEA remained flat at $2.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,065. The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.61. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

