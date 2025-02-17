Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Increases By 16.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,848,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 393.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVSBF opened at $29.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

