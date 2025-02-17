Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Increases By 16.4%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,848,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 393.3 days.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVSBF opened at $29.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Investor AB has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.10.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.