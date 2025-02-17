Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Decreases By 11.0%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Great Pacific Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.03.
About Great Pacific Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Pacific Gold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.