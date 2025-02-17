Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Decreases By 11.0%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Great Pacific Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

