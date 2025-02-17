Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 10.0%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Gold Reserve stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,182 shares. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

