Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 27.2%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 366,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

