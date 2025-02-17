Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Increases By 18.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITBI stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

