Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Decreases By 11.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 723,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.9 days.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.1 %
DYNDF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.