Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Decreases By 11.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 723,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.9 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.1 %

DYNDF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

