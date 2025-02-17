Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Grows By 5.9%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$11.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.19.
