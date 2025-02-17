Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Grows By 5.9%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$11.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.19.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.