Short Interest in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Rises By 22.3%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 185,957 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 402.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.