Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Grows By 12.5%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 1,076,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
Shares of CSGEF remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
