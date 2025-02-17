Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Grows By 17.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 474,300 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

cbdMD Stock Performance

Shares of cbdMD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.34.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

