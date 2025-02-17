Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Decreases By 8.2%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CASBF opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.35.
About CanSino Biologics
