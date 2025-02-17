Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Grows By 15.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,481,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 5,629,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 283,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.