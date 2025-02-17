Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Grows By 15.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,481,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 5,629,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXBMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 283,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

