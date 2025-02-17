Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Rises By 6.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,308. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.