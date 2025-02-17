Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Rises By 6.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,308. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

