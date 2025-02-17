Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expands By 13.3%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $62,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNW stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

