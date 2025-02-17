Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Rises By 42.6%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMMO Trading Up 4.0 %

POWW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,192. The company has a market cap of $218.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Get AMMO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMMO by 13.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMMO by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AMMO by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.