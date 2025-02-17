Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,589,796 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 4.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,356,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $128.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.