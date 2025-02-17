Sheldon Inwentash Sells 3,000,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 3,000,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $416,100.00.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Sheldon Inwentash bought 4,000,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

ThreeD Capital Stock Performance

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

