Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

