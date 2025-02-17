Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total value of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,126. This trade represents a 36.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $5,354,777 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.03 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.