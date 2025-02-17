Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

