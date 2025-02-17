Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $212.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $255.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

