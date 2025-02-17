Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

