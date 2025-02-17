Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CODI stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $25.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

