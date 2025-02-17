Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,200 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.20 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

