Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.36), with a volume of 543104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.27 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Science in Sport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.