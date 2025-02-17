Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.20 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

