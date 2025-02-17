Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,476 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 3.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 847,388 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,535,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 540,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,325,000 after buying an additional 442,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.