Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 799,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 517,412 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after purchasing an additional 586,545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,095,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

