Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 7,002 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

