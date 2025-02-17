Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 22,023 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

