Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFLO. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,156,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,606,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000.

VFLO stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

