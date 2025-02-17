Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after buying an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $146.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

