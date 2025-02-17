Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $55.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

