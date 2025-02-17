Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

