Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $91,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

