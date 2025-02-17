Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $322.62 and last traded at $325.49. 5,875,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,522,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,474,323. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Salesforce by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 220,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $80,724,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

