Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,134,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,987,975 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $360,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.36 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 50.53% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

