Rogco LP Sells 310 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rogco LP trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after acquiring an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $373.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.06 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

